Global Disc Prostheses Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Disc Prostheses Industry Was 365 Million USD In 2018

An artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).

The Disc Prostheses industry was 365 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1135 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 17.58% between 2019 and 2025. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The key players are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company, NuVasive, Centinel Spine, B. Braun, Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Simplify Medical, AxioMed, Aditus Medical, FH Orthopedics, Medicrea, Spineart and so on. The market is concentrated, top 5 players occupy half of the global market share in 2018.

Disc Prostheses is a rapidly growing segment of the spinal implants market. The market is well established in developed countries; however, developing countries are still dependent on traditional treatment such as spinal fusion surgery for degenerative disc treatment. Developing economies are projected to show robust growth in the coming years due to increasing healthcare spending and advancement in artificial discs.

Cervical artificial disc segment currently represents largest segment in the industry and will witness lucrative growth over the forthcoming years. Industry players are engaged in the development of better products such as multi-level artificial disc to garner higher revenue shares. Developments in existing technologies and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, artificial disc industry will offer promising growth opportunities in near future.

