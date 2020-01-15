Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market 2018 : Emerging Trends & Rising Demands

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and the MEA, which are expected to influence the current nature as well as the future status of the market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of these services and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The disaster recovery-as-a-service market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market based on the types of services, service providers, verticals, end users and across different regions globally.

The disaster recovery-as-a-service market is expected to witness significantly high revenue growth during the forecast period owing to digitalization as well as the increasing penetration of the Internet/cloud-technology, increasing cyber-crimes & threats and features such as enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

The global disaster recovery-as-a-service report starts with an overview of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the market.

On the basis of the type of service, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into recovery & backup services, real-time replication services, data protection services, professional services and managed services.

On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into cloud service provider, telecommunication service provider, managed service provider, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, public sector, healthcare, media & entertainment, defence and others.

On the basis of end-user, the disaster recovery-as-a-service market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the disaster recovery-as-a-service portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the disaster recovery-as-a-service supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the market. Key competitors covered in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include Citrix Systems; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NTT Communications; Acronis; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Axcient; Zerto; ContinuitySA; Sungard Availability Services; DATORA; Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.; Message Labs Africa, and Node Africa.

