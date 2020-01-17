Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology Market Advancements 2019-2025| Siemens Ltd., Widex Ltd., Sunrise Medical LLC., GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Ltd.

Widex Ltd.

Sunrise Medical LLC.

GN ReSound Group

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant Holding A/S

Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing

Ai Squared

Whirlpool Corporation

Wintriss Engineering Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobility Assistance Aids

Bathroom Safety & Assistive Products

Assistive Furniture

Communication Aids

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Elderly Nursing Homes

Homecare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



