Global Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is a type of phthalate-free plasticizer that is considered safer than low-chain and ortho-plasticizers due to its excellent toxicological profile. It is colorless and viscous with good plasticizing properties and is, therefore, used as direct replacement for dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisononyl phthalate (DINP). Additionally, it also has functional attributes such as thermal resistance, excellent durability, and high transparency.

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market was valued at USD 1,108.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,864.7 million by the end of the assessment period at a CAGR of 9.16%. In terms of volume, the global market was valued at 640.6 kilotons in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The growth of the global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market is driven by rising demand for non-phthalate plasticizers in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It enhances the plasticity and viscosity of PVC and is ideal for application in the construction and automotive industries. PVC properties such as resistant to moisture and abrasion, non-flammability, dimensional stability, and low cost make it ideal for application in wires & cables, as well as plumbing and flooring. Rapid urbanization has fueled the demand in building and construction industry, as rising residential and non-residential construction projects across the globe have led to an increased demand for PVC. The market is also driven by the stringent regulations imposed on the use of phthalate plasticizers by the EU and the US EPA. The production of 2-ethylhexanoic acid as an intermediate during the biodegradation of DOTP, which can be used as automotive coolant, synthetic lubricant, wetting agent, co-solvent, and defoaming agent in pesticides, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in this market. However, high cost of DOTP is a major factor restraining the market growth during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market by region is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 37.8% in 2017, owing to rapid industrialization and infrastructural development activities along with the high production and sales of electrical & electronics products in the region. Moreover, the regional market is driven by the government investments in the development of the region. For instance, the implementation of Net Zero Imports by the Indian Government with a target of reducing the imports of electronics in India, is likely to fuel the demand for DOTP in the electronics manufacturing. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.45% to be valued at USD 677.6 million by the end of forecast period.

European market emerged as the fastest growing region; registering a CAGR of 10.24% during the review period. It was valued at USD 336.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 599.8 million by 2023. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the high expenditure on pharmaceuticals industry as well as the high production and sale of electronic devices such as smart phones, laptops, and digital cameras.

Segmentation

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market has been categorized based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into content 99.5%, content 99%, content 98%, and content 96%. Among these, the content 99.5% dominated the market with a value of USD 465.0 million in 2017. By application, the global market has been divided into consumer goods, wire & cable, film & sheet, coated fabrics, flooring, coated fabrics, medical devices, automobile parts, and gaskets. The consumer goods segment was the leading segment in 2017, accounting for 24.3%. It is projected to register a CAGR of 10.52% during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market are BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), OXEA GmbH (Germany), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Penta Manufacturing Company (US), Meltem Kimya Tekstil San. ?th. ?hr. Ve Tic. A.? (Turkey), Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Hallstar (US), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), and Grupa Azoty (Poland).

Key Findings

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market is estimated to reach USD 1108.5 million by 2023 registering a CAGR of 9.16% during the review period. The content 99.5% emerged as the most promising segment, accounting for 42% of the global market share in 2017; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the consumer goods segment accounted for around 24% of the market in 2017 and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period. The demand for non-phthalate plasticizers due to their low toxicity and environmentally friendly properties is driving the demand for DOTP. The use of DOTP to produce 2-ethylhexanoic acid, which has a wide range of applications as a lubricant and wetting agent, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global market.

