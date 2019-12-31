Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Is Valued At USD 1610 Million In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and Europe. Asia has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Aekyung Petrochemical and LG Chemical, both have good products. As to China, the Nan Ya Plastics has become a global leading player. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the largest production region is Asia, but the main consumption regions are Asia, North America and Europe. Especially in Europe, the self-sufficiency rate is very low.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is just beginning, and the consumption increasing degree will show a Rapid rise curve. as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Bluesail Chemical Group

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chemical

Eastman

Oxea

Nan Ya Plastics

Hanwha

UPC Group

Meltem Kimya

Ningbo Kai Cheng

Zhejiang Weibo Chemical

Lingchuang Chemical

Jiangsu Lemon Chemical & Technology

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

Hongxin Chemical

Grupa Azoty

Anhui Litian

Xiongye Chemical

Xingfeng Plastic

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 99%

Content 98%

Content 96%

Content 99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Flexible PVC

Flooring/Interior surfaces

Gaskets/Hoses/Tubing

Latex sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Wire/Cable

Others

