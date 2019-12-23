Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Is Valued At USD 1610 Million In 2018

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is a type of phthalate free plasticizers, it is a clear, colourless liquid with a slight odour, which is insoluble in water. Dioctyl terephthalate is a very important phthalate-free plasticizer for PVC, preferred over low-chain and ortho-phthalate plasticizers as it is considered a safer alternative due to its low toxicity.

The Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) industry concentration is low; but high-end products mainly from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and Europe. Asia has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Aekyung Petrochemical and LG Chemical, both have good products. As to China, the Nan Ya Plastics has become a global leading player. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the largest production region is Asia, but the main consumption regions are Asia, North America and Europe. Especially in Europe, the self-sufficiency rate is very low.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is just beginning, and the consumption increasing degree will show a Rapid rise curve. as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

