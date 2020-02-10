Global Dimethyl Ether Industry Report Projecting 18550.12 Kilotons by 2025 | A report by China Energy Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Jiutai Energy Group, Akzo Nobel N.V. and others

Global Dimethyl Ether Industry is expected to reach 18,550.12 kilotons by 2025, from 5788.4 KT in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global dimethyl ether market
- Analyze and forecast the dimethyl ether market on the basis of raw material and application
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for raw material and application
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dimethyl-ether-market
Top Competitors:
- China Energy Limited
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Jiutai Energy Group
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- China Energy Limited
- The Chemours Company
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Ferrostaal GmbH
- Grillo Werke AG
- Jiutai Energy Group
- Oberon Fuels
- Zagros Petrochemical Company
- TOTAL S.A.
- Grillo-Werke AG.
- Praxair, Inc. among others
Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Increasing alternatives of raw material and wide application in products
- Rich coal deposits in Asia-Pacific
- Rising environmental concern driving the demand for DME
- Alteration in the existing infrastructure
- Less effective than the Diesel fuel
…And More GET DETAILED TOC AT: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dimethyl-ether-market
Segmentation:
Raw Material
- Coal
- Methanol
- Natural gas
- Bio-based feedstock
- Other
Application
- Aerosol Propellant
- LPG Blending
- Transportation fuel
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The global dimethyl ether market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the dimethyl ether market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Speak ToAuthor https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-dimethyl-ether-market