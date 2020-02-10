Global Dimethyl Ether Industry Report Projecting 18550.12 Kilotons by 2025 | A report by China Energy Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Jiutai Energy Group, Akzo Nobel N.V. and others

Global Dimethyl Ether Industry is expected to reach 18,550.12 kilotons by 2025, from 5788.4 KT in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global dimethyl ether market

Analyze and forecast the dimethyl ether market on the basis of raw material and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for raw material and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Top Competitors:

China Energy Limited

Mitsubishi Corporation

Jiutai Energy Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Ferrostaal GmbH

Grillo Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Zagros Petrochemical Company

TOTAL S.A.

Grillo-Werke AG.

Praxair, Inc. among others

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing alternatives of raw material and wide application in products

Rich coal deposits in Asia-Pacific

Rising environmental concern driving the demand for DME

Alteration in the existing infrastructure

Less effective than the Diesel fuel

Segmentation:

Raw Material

Coal

Methanol

Natural gas

Bio-based feedstock

Other

Application

Aerosol Propellant

LPG Blending

Transportation fuel

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The global dimethyl ether market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the dimethyl ether market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

