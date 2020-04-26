Global Digital Twins Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Digital Twins -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

In 2018, the global Digital Twins market size was 1240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Twins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twins development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

