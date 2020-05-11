Global Digital Twins Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Application & Top Vendors

“The new report on the global Digital Twins market provides key insights into the Digital Twins market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Digital Twins market. The market report pegs the global Digital Twins market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Digital Twins market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Digital Twins market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

In terms of product type, the global Digital Twins market is segmented into the following:

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global Digital Twins market is segmented as follows:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Application X holds the highest share in the global Digital Twins market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.

By end users, the global Digital Twins market is segmented into:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.

The global Digital Twins market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Digital Twins market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.

The global Digital Twins market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Digital Twins market, visit our website here.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Twins Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Parts Twin

1.4.3 Product Twin

1.4.4 Process Twin

1.4.5 System Twin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Twins Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.4 Machine Manufacturing

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Twins Market Size

2.2 Digital Twins Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Twins Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Twins Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Twins Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Twins Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Twins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Twins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Twins Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Twins Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Twins Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Twins Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Twins Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Twins Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Twins Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Twins Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Twins Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Twins Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Twins Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Digital Twins Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Twins Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Twins Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Digital Twins Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Twins Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Twins Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Twins Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Twins Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Twins Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Twins Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Twins Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Twins Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Twins Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Twins Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Twins Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Twins Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 General Electric Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.2 PTC

12.2.1 PTC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.2.4 PTC Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PTC Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 Dassault Systèmes

12.4.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.4.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.5 IBM Corporation

12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.6 ANSYS

12.6.1 ANSYS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.6.4 ANSYS Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ANSYS Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft Corporation

12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Twins Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Digital Twins Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

