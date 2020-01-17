Global Digital Twin Technology Market Advancements 2019-2025| General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.



Digital Twin is first used for Aerospace&Defense, but it can be used for Automotive&Transportation, MachineManufacturing, Energy&Utilities, and Other industry. MachineManufacturing took up about 38.5% of the global total in 2017.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

In 2018, the global Digital Twin Technology market size was 1880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Twin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

