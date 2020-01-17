Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market 2019-2025 | Hexaware Technologies, IBM, JDA Software WMS, Logitech, XPO Logistics, Mindtree, Oracle, Samsung

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Logistics companies spend on digital transformation to increase efficiency, optimization, and speed and timing of logistic services, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and revenue. Among a range of rapid technological evolutions and in an increasingly digital environment where digital transformations are affecting the industry, most of the CEOs of transport & logistics companies appreciate digital solutions (to engage with customers, and optimize production and operations) as major areas of investment.



In terms of region, North America is projected to lead the global digital transformation spending in logistics market during the forecast period. Digital transformation requires active and flexible IT support, which is available in the majority of the companies in the region. North America dominates the global digital transformation spending in logistics market primarily due to increase in adoption of logistics solutions. The digital transformation spending in logistics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to increasing digitization and rising use of Internet. Furthermore, the market in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hexaware Technologies

IBM

JDA Software WMS

Logitech

XPO Logistics

Mindtree

Oracle

Samsung

SAP

Sanco Software

Syntel

Tech Mahindra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

3PL

Warehouse

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

