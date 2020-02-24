Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market 2019 Overview By Type Of Segment, Market Size, Key Manufacturer, Industry Revenue And Gross Profit Till 2025

Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market by product and Application/end industries.

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market size was 745.59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1117.26 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.08% during 2018-2025.

Sample of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2761991?utm_source=Mohit

As to what constitutes the important elements of digital transformation in construction, out report draws out three main areas.

Big data management

The first is the need for big data: management of bulk data. This allows for information sharing on transparent and accountable platforms and processes. This enables a company to work with materials, equipment and labor suppliers in collaborative and inclusive decision-making ways. Moreover, big data capture allows for improved better analysis and prediction. An example is with Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation which has begun leveraging cloud-based collaboration on a common data environment, in partnership with Microsoft’s Global ISV and Bentley Systems to enable better big data analysis as major transportation projects develop.

Automation

The second area is with automation. The use of machines, whether programmed diggers or drones, facilitates competitiveness and reduces unpredictability. In turn this helps to minimize time wastage and helps to keep control over cost overruns. Furthermore, robotics can improve resiliency to they types of threats and interruptions that can affect manual labor. With automation, drone technology is one of the tools a construction company can employ to produce digital data, such as ground-based scanning. Such data can produce 3D modelling and merging images to form a seamless mosaic. Additionally, drone technology can be deployed rapidly, safely and cost-effectively.

Standardization

The third area is with standardization. This generates efficient resource management and it simplifies operations and the supply chain. Furthermore, the use of computers to set appropriate quality attributes helps to minimize waste and it can boost efficiency. An example of a standardization package comes from Katerra. The software brings Building Information Modeling tools and computational design and integrates these with global supply chain infrastructures, which enables efficient material ordering, manufacturing, tracking, and delivery.

Barriers to progress

The barriers to digital transformation, according to our analysts, and less often with the core construction form and more so with subsectors, and stakeholders who have yet to go digital. Issues can also exist within firms where there are multiple sites and communication breakdowns occur due to incompatibility of technology. Working in synchronicity with partner companies helps to overcome these barriers.

Access complete report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-transformation-on-the-building-and-construction-market?utm_source=Mohit

Some Points from TOC:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 EU Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 9

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Status and Outlook 10

1.3 Classification of Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction by Product 11

1.3.1 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Comparison by Product (2013-2025) 11

2 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Competition Analysis by Players 24

2.1 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 24

2.2 Competitive Status 26

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 28

3.1 ABB Robotics 28

3.1.1 Company Profile 28

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 28

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 29

…Continued

If you have any Enquiry @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2761991?utm_source=Mohit

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]