Global Digital Transformation Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Digital Transformation Market Size Will Reach About 600581 Million USD In 2025

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Digital Transformation have wide range of applications, such as Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 56.49% of the global total in 2018.

The Digital Transformation market size will reach about 600581 million USD in 2025 from 255993 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 12.96%.

USA is the largest countries of Digital Transformation in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35.87% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 26.49%, 15.93%.

IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems, Capgemini Group, Kelltontech Solutions, Accenture PLC, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Alibaba, Huawei etc. are the key suppliers in the global Digital Transformation market. Top 5 took about 35% of the global market in 2018. IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Huawei, Dell etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Although market of Digital Transformation brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Digital Transformation field hastily.

