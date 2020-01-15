Global Digital Thread Market 2019 Revenue, Innovation, Application Analysis, Types, Growth Opportunities, Region and Top Companies & Forecast to 2023

Global Digital Thread Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE. Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2286001

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Thread will register a 49.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1110 million by 2023, from US$ 100 million in 2017.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Thread market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

This study considers the Digital Thread value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Parts Type

System Type

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2286001

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Digital Thread market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Digital Thread market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Digital Thread Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Thread by Players

4 Digital Thread by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Thread Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.1.3 General Electric Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 General Electric News

11.2 PTC

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.2.3 PTC Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 PTC News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 Dassault Systèmes

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.4.3 Dassault Systèmes Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Dassault Systèmes News

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM Corporation News

11.6 ANSYS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.6.3 ANSYS Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ANSYS News

11.7 Microsoft Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Digital Thread Product Offered

11.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Digital Thread Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Microsoft Corporation News

12 Research Findings and Conclusions

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.