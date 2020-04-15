Global Digital Substations Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Digital Substations Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Substations are a part of electrical generation, distribution, and transmission systems. They transform current from high voltage to low voltage and vice versa with the help of transformers. Digital substations comprise the introduction of intelligence into the substation systems. The transformation of the power generation from a wired to an optical network is the reason for the evolution of digital substations. The global digital substations market will reach 10.16 billion USD by 2025 from 6.07 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will grow at a high rate owing to the expanding power distribution networks in countries including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan. North America will hold significant share in the market due to increase adoption of digital substations and the presence of well-established players.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in demand for electricity and the need to replace aging infrastructure is driving the market growth. Government funding initiatives in collaboration with the private utilities is increasing the installation of digital substations across the globe. However, the high initial investment for setting up the digital substation is restraining the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Larsen & Toubro Limited announced that the company acquired a power transmission and distribution contract worth USD 817 million from the Government of Qatar to build 30 new substations of varying voltage levels across Qatar.

Singapore Power (SP), a private entity of the gas & electricity division of the Singapore Public Utilities Board and General Electric (GE) announced a strategic collaboration with an aim to implement digital substation in the existing infrastructure as a part of SP Centre of Excellence’s SPEAR

