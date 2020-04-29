Global Digital Remittance Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues By 2025 | ResearchMoz

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Remittance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Digital Remittance market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and contact info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Digital Remittance market business development trends and selling channels are analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall Digital Remittance industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

In 2018, the global Digital Remittance market size was 1540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market segment by Application, split into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Digital Remittance capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Digital Remittance manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

