Global Digital Remittance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Digital Remittance Market Size Was Valued At 1986.2 Million USD In 2018

Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Digital remittances have the potential to engender positive development outcomes. The pure feebased cost savings that result from digital remittances could have a significant impact on immigrant workers, as well as families back home.

Beyond the pure fee costs, important time, reach, and security benefits accrue from digital remittances. The cost savings from digital remittances could be a meaningful boost to global GDP and have a noteworthy impact on poverty. In order for all of these positive developments to be realized, and enabling environment for digital remittances must be created.

Identity, connectivity, banking, and literacy solutions for all must be developed by the public and private sectors in collaboration. With the current refugee crisis, the time is ripe for digital remittances to provide enhanced economic opportunity for those that need it most.

In 2018, the global Digital Remittance Market Size was valued at 1986.2 million USD, and it will reach 7132.26 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 23.75% between 2018 and 2024.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

Currently, the global Digital Remittance market is dominated by several traditional global money transfer operators (MTOs) like Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services and MoneyGram. But the fintech like start-ups Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Remitly and Azimo, have significant impact on the global Digital Remittance market.

In the foreseeable future, Digital Remittance will show an optimistic upward trend. Although Digital Remittance bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and financial support, do not enter the Digital Remittance field hastily.

