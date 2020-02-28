Global Digital Radiography Market 2024 : Carestream Health, Wandong Medical, Hitachi, Mindray, Land Wind, Toshiba, Konica Minolta

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Radiography Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Digital Radiography is the electronic capture of an X-ray exposure. The exposure is captured in a device that converts the X-rays to a digital signal, which is then represented on a viewing monitor for diagnosis. An image from a Digital X-ray System that appears on a viewing monitor may have come from one of two technologies, namely Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DR/ DDR).

Scope of the Report:

The Digital Radiography consumption volume was 21349 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 23241Units in 2017 and 34944 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2017 to 2022. Since 2016, China has been the largest consumption market of digital X-ray system, with shipments of about 5 thousand units. North America and Europe are still the most important market of digital x-ray system, but the consumption growth rate in Asia-Pacific and other emerging market is forecasted to be higher in the following years.

Currently, there is still great market potential for digital x-ray system, as the penetration rate of digital x-ray system is still not that high, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and etc. But it is forecasted that the growth rate of digital x-ray system may not keep not fast in the following years, after the penetration rate of digital x-ray system get reasonable level; what can not be ignored is that conventional x-ray system will disappear, conventional x-ray system still has a lot of advantages.

The manufactures of Digital Radiography are concentrated in Japan and North America. Europe is still the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26% in 2016. The following areas are North America. As the design and manufacturing technology of digital x-ray system is quickly getting more and more mature, the manufacturers in developing countries, especially China, is actively competing in the market with low-cost products. And the price of digital x-ray system is reducing year by year, which is also a market driving factor.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products and the development of downstream industry area, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Digital Radiography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 4070 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Radiography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

