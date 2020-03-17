Global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill, Pearson | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill, Pearson” To Its Research Database
Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector Market 2019-2025
Description: –
In 2018, the global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Georg von Holtzbrinck
Hachette Livre
McGraw-Hill Education
Pearson
Cambridge University Press
Cengage Learning
Oxford University Press
Thomson Reuters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Books
Digital Magazine
Digital Library
Directory Development
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12
Higher education segment
Corporate/skill based segment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
