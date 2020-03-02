Global Digital Printed Wallpaper Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Digital printed wallpaper refer to murals are printed by digital style, with ultimate scaleabilty and vast color range. Colors and backgrounds can be tweaked to customer specifications from solid color, wood grain, paint drips to camouflage.

The market is more dispersed, and the size most of the enterprise are small. Report just listed part companies.

On the basis of region, digital printed wallpaper is more popular in Europe than other regions. Europe is the largest market segment of Digital Printed Wallpaper, with a consumption market share nearly 46.52% in 2017, followed by North America with a consumption market share nearly 29.80% in 2017.

Digital Printed Wallpaper was widely used in Household, Commercial. Report data showed that 89.82% of the Digital Printed Wallpaper market demand in Commercial in 2017.

The global Digital Printed Wallpaper market is valued at 1410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Printed Wallpaper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Printed Wallpaper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A.S. Création

Fathead, LLC.

KOROSEAL Interior Products

Asheu

York Wallcoverings

Brewster

Hollywood Monster

Flavor Paper

Roysons Corporation

Yulan Wallcoverings

Topli Decorative Materials

Coshare

Best Advertising

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-woven Type

Pure Paper Type

Vinyl-based Type

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

