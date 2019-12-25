Global Digital Piano Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Digital Piano Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Digital Piano is a modern electronic musical instrument, a variation of electronic keyboard or synthesizer designed to serve primarily as an alternative to the traditional acoustic piano, both in the way it feels to play and in the sound produced.

In global market, the sales of digital piano increase from 819K Units in 2014 to 1012K Units in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.45%. In 2018, the global digital piano market is led by Asia, capturing about 45% of global digital piano consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.6% global consumption share.

The global Digital Piano market is valued at 912 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1387 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2020 and 2026.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Piano market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1194.2 million by 2024, from US$ 944.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Piano business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/154753/global-digital-piano-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Piano market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Digital Piano value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamaha

Xinghai Piano Group

CASIO

Samick

KORG

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group

Ringway Tech

KAWAI

YOUNG CHANG

Roland

Clavia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vertical Digital Piano

Grand Digital Piano

Portable Digital Piano

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Learning and Teaching

Entertainment

Performance

Others

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/154753/global-digital-piano-market

