Global Digital Pathology Market Survey 2025 | 3DHISTECH, HCL Technologies, Pathology Devices, Biogeniux

In 2018, the global Digital Pathology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Pathology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Pathology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Danaher Corporation
Digipath
Glencoe Software
Hamamatsu Photonics
Indica Labs
Koninklijke Philips
Nikon Corporation
PerkinElmer
Pixcelldata
Visiopharm
Leica Biosystems
Ventana Medical Systems
3DHISTECH
HCL Technologies
Pathology Devices
Biogeniux
OptraSCAN
Pathcore
Sectrae
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Whole Slide Imaging
Image Analysis Informatics
Information Management System Storage & Communication
Digital IVD Devices
Others (Telepathology)
Market segment by Application, split into
Educational
Clinical
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Pathology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Pathology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Pathology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
