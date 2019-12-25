Global Digital Pathology Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Digital Pathology Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Digital Pathology, which also refers as virtual microscopy, incorporates capturing, sharing, managing, interpreting and analysing the digital information from a glass slide.

The global Digital Pathology market revenue was about 502.7 M USD in 2018, and is expected to reach 1193.1 M USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 13.14% between 2019 and 2025.

North America, Europe and APAC are the largest market of Digital Pathology. In 2018, the revenue market share of Digital Pathology was about 44% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 27%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Pathology market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 819.9 million by 2024, from US$ 491.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Pathology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Pathology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Digital Pathology value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Danaher

3DHISTECH

Hamamatsu Photonics

Philips

Olympus

Roche

Nikon

PerkinElmer

Definiens

Sectra

Objective Pathology

Pathcore

Digipath

Visiopharm

Indica Labs

Glencoe Software

OptraSCAN

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Market Segment by Type, covers

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Digital IVD Devices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutes

