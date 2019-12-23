Global Digital Pathology Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Digital Pathology Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Digital Pathology, which also refers as virtual microscopy, incorporates capturing, sharing, managing, interpreting and analysing the digital information from a glass slide.

Pathology is a study of disease whether caused by pathogens or non- infectious, physical disorder; it refers to the scientific study of disease processes; it occupies a vital role in all type of drug discoveries. Digital pathology technology is widely used in the scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems and helps in the improvement of operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, developments in treatment decisions and patient care. In the year 1990s principle of virtual microscopy is used in the life science areas, and in the year 2000 scientific community agreed the term digital pathology denote digitisation efforts in pathology and later digital pathology technology is used in the various kind of applications.

Digital Pathology is an image-based information environment which is enabled by computer technology that allows for the management of information generated from a digital slide. Digital pathology is enabled in part by virtual microscopy, which is the practice of converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer monitor.

In digital pathology the microscope is replaced by a slide scanner linked to a reading station where the image data are assessed. Thus the pathologist no longer “reads” the physical slide under a microscope but the digital images on a monitor. There is no doubt that over the next few years digital pathology will move from niche to mainstream – too convincing are its benefits. Nevertheless, its drawbacks need to be addressed.

The global Digital Pathology market revenue was about 502.7 M USD in 2018, and is expected to reach 1193.1 M USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 13.14% between 2019 and 2025.

North America, Europe and APAC are the largest market of Digital Pathology. In 2018, the revenue market share of Digital Pathology was about 44% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 27%.

As to providers of Digital Pathology, Danaher, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche, Philips and Olympus are still having wonderful performance benefited by their high-tech and product quality, they accounted for 47.68% of the Digital Pathology market in 2018.

