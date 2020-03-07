Global Digital Oilfield Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Digital Oilfield Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Oilfield Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Oilfield Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The global digital oil field market, by application, has been segmented into onshore and offshore, with the onshore segment growing at a faster pace. The complexity in deepwater drilling, along with the increasing adoption of digital oilfield techniques in regions such as the Middle East, and North America, where the maximum of the oilfields are located onshore, are expected to drive the onshore segment. Thus, the increasing production activities in these regions and reduction of non-productive time is expected to drive the onshore segment at the highest rate during the forecast period.
The increase in production activities in the Middle East region, the presence of unconventional reserves, and growing investments in offshore in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be the key factors driving the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Digital Oilfield market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Benchmarking
Schlumberger
Weatherford
BHGE
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
ABB
Emerson
Rockwell
Siemens
Honeywell
Kongsberg
IHS Markit
CGG
Digi International
Pason
Redline
EDG
Oleumtech
Petrolink
Katalyst
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reservoir Optimization
Drilling Optimization
Production Optimization
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Digital Oilfield Manufacturers
Digital Oilfield Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Oilfield Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
