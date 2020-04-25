Global Digital Multimeter Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Market Research Report 2019

Within the last decade, the global Digital Multimeter market has been witnessing a steady surge in the consumption of the products, industries being the majority shareholders in terms of the consumption. Home owners hold a substantially small percentage of the share since the applications for home use are quite limited. Industry experts have claimed that the rise in demand from other industry verticals is expected to rise, resulting in more demand and higher consumption in the future. According to the new report by LP Information on the global Digital Multimeter market, the consumption figures promising as the Digital Multimeter market is expected to reach the value of US$ XX million at the end of 2023.

As per the survey conducted for gathering information for the research report, the information that has surfaced verifies the expert views. The Digital Multimeter market has been estimated to have valued US$ XX million at the end of 2017 and the major factors affecting the market trend have been discussed in detail with its analysis in the report. The global Digital Multimeter market research report dwells in the study of the Digital Multimeter market, providing the customers with the latest developments in terms of market share, growth opportunities, sales and production statistics, and much more.

A digital multimeter (DMM) is a test tool used to measure two or more electrical values—principally voltage (volts), current (amps) and resistance (ohms). It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

Germany is the largest consumption country of Digital Multimete, with a consumption value market share nearly 16.09% in 2016. The second country is UK, following Germany with the consumption value market share over 13.46% in 2016.

Digital Multimete used in Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial and Public Utilities. Report data showed that 60.76% of the Digital Multimete market demand in Industrial Manufacturing in 2016.

Handheld Type is important in the Digital Multimete, with a consumption market share nearly 79.71% in 2016.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Multimeter will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Gossen Metrawatt

Klein Tools

FLIR

B?K Precision Corporation

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

UNI-T

Mastech Group

GW Instek

Prokits Industries Co., LTD

Metrel d.d.

The global Digital Multimeter market research report is a comprehensive study to analyze the Digital Multimeter market in terms of various market segmentations and their sub-segments such as regions, applications, product types, etc. for the forecast period. It focuses on the major players in the Digital Multimeter market in terms of the competition analysis, value, sales volumes, SWOT analysis, and detailed company profiles. The report further dwells into the various drivers, restraints, and trends in the market and their contribution in the Digital Multimeter market. The products’ individual growth analysis, future prospects, major influencing factors, risks, opportunities, regional performance and its analysis are all included in the Digital Multimeter market report. The mainstay of the global Digital Multimeter market research report for the customers is the competitive developments which include the new product launches, agreements, expansions, and the mergers and acquisitions in the Digital Multimeter market.

