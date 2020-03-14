Global Digital Marketing Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Digital Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.

Digital marketing’s development since the 1990s and 2000s has changed the way brands and businesses use technology for marketing. As digital platforms are increasingly incorporated into marketing plans and everyday life, and as people use digital devices instead of visiting physical shops, digital marketing campaigns are becoming more prevalent and efficient.

Digital marketing methods such as search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, influencer marketing, content automation, campaign marketing, data-driven marketing, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, social media optimization, e-mail direct marketing, display advertising, e–books, and optical disks and games are becoming more common in our advancing technology. In fact, digital marketing now extends to non-Internet channels that provide digital media, such as mobile phones (SMS and MMS), callback, and on-hold mobile ring tones. In essence, this extension to non-Internet channels helps to differentiate digital marketing from online marketing, another catch-all term for the marketing methods mentioned above, which strictly occur online.

In 2018, the global Digital Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Grey Advertising

Wieden+Kennedy

Butler

Shine

Stern & Partners

Ogilvy & Mather

BBDO

Crispin Porter + Bogusky

The Martin Agency

Deutsch

Droga5

Mullen Advertising

Mood Media

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962506-global-digital-marketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Interactive Digital Marketing

Offline Interactive Digital Marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel

Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Power and Utilities

Education and Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962506-global-digital-marketing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online Interactive Digital Marketing

1.4.3 Offline Interactive Digital Marketing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Marketing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.5 Media and Entertainment

1.5.6 Travel

1.5.7 Transportation

1.5.8 Supply Chain and Logistics

1.5.9 Healthcare

1.5.10 Energy & Power and Utilities

1.5.11 Education and Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Marketing Market Size

2.2 Digital Marketing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Marketing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Marketing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Grey Advertising

12.1.1 Grey Advertising Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Marketing Introduction

12.1.4 Grey Advertising Revenue in Digital Marketing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Grey Advertising Recent Development

12.2 Wieden+Kennedy

12.2.1 Wieden+Kennedy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Marketing Introduction

12.2.4 Wieden+Kennedy Revenue in Digital Marketing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Wieden+Kennedy Recent Development

12.3 Butler

12.3.1 Butler Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Marketing Introduction

12.3.4 Butler Revenue in Digital Marketing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Butler Recent Development

12.4 Shine

12.4.1 Shine Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Marketing Introduction

12.4.4 Shine Revenue in Digital Marketing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Shine Recent Development

12.5 Stern & Partners

12.5.1 Stern & Partners Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Marketing Introduction

12.5.4 Stern & Partners Revenue in Digital Marketing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Stern & Partners Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)