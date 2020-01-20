Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market 2019 Industry Trend and Forecast 2024

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

Scope of the Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market Report

This report focuses on the Digital Mammography Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers

Hologic

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthcare

Planmed

IMS

Metaltronica

General Medical Merate

ITALRAY

Anke High-Tech

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

ADANI

BMI Biomedical International

EcoRay

Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market Segment by Type

FFDM

DBT

Others

Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center

Others

