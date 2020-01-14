Global Digital Impression System Market: Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Digital Impression Technology to Drive Demand

Thanks to the strong presence of well-established players, the global digital impression system market shows a highly competitive landscape, finds a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading players in this market, namely, Sirona Dental Systems, Align Technology, 3Shape, 3M, and Carestream Health, are focusing aggressively on the acquisition of smaller players to eliminate competition, which is likely to further consolidate this market.
According to TMR’s estimations, the global digital impression systems market stood at US$2.13 bn in 2015. Researchers expect the opportunity in this market to proliferate at a healthy CAGR of 18.30% during the period from 2017 and 2025 and attain a value of US$9.6 bn by the end of the forecast period. Mobile/portable systems have been the most valued product in this market over the past few years. The segment is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, thanks to the extensive progress in the dental and healthcare industry and the advent of various novel technologies, such as 3D impression technology and mobile based tablet intraoral scanners.
Demand for Mobile/Portable Systems to Remain Strong
Standalone systems, such as plug and play intraoral scanners, and mobile/portable systems, such as intraoral scanners, tablet/screens, and carts, are the main types of digital impression systems available across the world. Mobile/portable systems have surfaced as the leading contributor to this market. In 2016, this product segment held the topmost position in the global market with US$1.02 bn in revenues.
Thanks to the novel developments in the dental and healthcare industry and the introduction of various new technologies in the market, such as mobile-based tablet intraoral scanners and 3D impression technology, the demand for mobile/portable systems is likely to remain strong across the world in the near future. Nevertheless, standalone systems are also expected to witness a steady rise in their demand over the years to come due to their low costs and compact designs.
North America to Continue its Dominance
North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the prime geographical segments of the worldwide digital impression system market. In 2015, North America dominated the overall market with US$555.4 mn in revenues. Analysts expect this regional market to continue its dominance over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a large pool of established market players. The U.S and Canada are likely to emerge as the key domestic markets for digital impression systems in North America in the near future.
With its booming economies and improvement in consumers’ standard of living, the Asia Pacific market for digital impression is predicted to progress significantly among other regional markets in the years to come. The growing number of large orthodontic clinics and practitioners in Asian economies, such as Japan, China, and India, is likely to boost this regional market considerably over the forthcoming years.
3M ESPE, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology Inc., Sirona Dental Systems Inc., PLANMECA OY, Ormco Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Dental Wings Inc., Densys3D Ltd., and Carestream Health Inc. are the leading vendors of digital impression systems across the world.