Global Digital Health Market to Reach US$382 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Digital Health Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Digital Health Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The digital health market is estimated to be around $382 billion by 2025. Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with healthcare. It facilitates speedy collection of relevant data and in turn the improvement of healthcare services. The global digital health market is rapidly expanding due to high penetration of mobile devices and internet connectivity all over the world. More than one third of the global population is estimated to own a smartphone by 2017. Innovations in technology enabled wearable health monitoring devices have propelled the digital health market to new heights. Integration of medical devices with smartphones has facilitated real time tracking of health parameters from distant locations. Remote monitoring services facilitating patient monitoring from a remote location is set to further drive the demand for digital health devices.

Competitive Analysis of Digital Health Market:

Cerner Corporation

AT & T Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Athena Health Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Biotelemetry Inc.

Lifewatch AG

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Digital Health Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Digital Health report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Digital Health Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Telecare

Activity Monitoring

Remote Medication Management

Telehealth

LTC Monitoring

Video Consulting

BP Monitors

Glucose Meters

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Neuromonitors

Based on Application:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Market Opportunities

1.Digital health offers more advanced and efficient healthcare services than traditional one. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare information systems propose lucrative opportunities for the expansion of digital health market.

2.Remote monitoring services are changing the way health monitoring was perceived traditionally. The home healthcare segment also has enormous scope for the development of advanced innovative products with a rising demand for these products globally. Health analytics is a rapidly growing segment which is expected to see consistent innovations backed by investments from governments as well as large market players.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Digital Health Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

