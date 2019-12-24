Global Digital Farming Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Digital Farming Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. USA takes the largest market share of around 39.86% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.56%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 10.54% in 2018. South America countries like Brazil and Argentina are also taking important roles, leading players are putting focus on this area these years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Farming market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4496.2 million by 2024, from US$ 2442.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Farming business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Farming market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Digital Farming value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Bayer-Monsanto

Syngenta-ChemChina

KWS SAAT SE

DowDuPont

Yara International

Simplot

Netafim

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software & Service

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

