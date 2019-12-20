Global Digital Farming Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Digital Farming Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-digital-farming-market_p106587.html

Global Digital Farming System Was 2.15 Billion USD In 2018

Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.

Technologies used include sensors, communication networks, Unmanned Aviation Systems (UAS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and other advanced machinery and often draws on the principles of the Internet of Things. Each one of these brings something valuable to farming from data collection, through to management and processing, as well as guidance and direction. Digital farming system offers new insights that enhance the ability to make decisions and subsequently implement them.

The Precision Agriculture Systems industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S and Europe. The manufacturers in U.S. have a relatively long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. USA takes the largest market share of around 39.86% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.56%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 10.54% in 2018. South America countries like Brazil and Argentina are also taking important roles, leading players are putting focus on this area these years.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies’ cooperation have occurred for development and growth. This phenomenon is very common in the industry. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Digital Farming Systems will increase.

Looking into the future, the global Digital Farming system will reach to 6.05 billion USD in 2025, from the 2.15 billion USD in 2018, with a CAGR of 15.89%.

In 2018, Syngenta-ChemChina, Bayer-Monsanto, DowDuPont and BASF are leading players in the market, controversial merger and acquisition action took place among these players in the past few years. Yara International, KWS SAAT SE, Simplot and Netafim are many other small players are making effort in this filed, which will also take important roles in global market.

The market competition may become more intense with more innovation systems, acquisitions and improvement of cost control, etc.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-digital-farming-market_p106587.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG