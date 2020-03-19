Global Digital Door Lock System Market Development Trends 2019 | Insights & Key Company Profile : Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Digital Door Lock System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Digital Door Lock System market report [7 Year Forecast 2017-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Digital Door Lock System market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Digital Door Lock System industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the digital door lock system market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

Global Digital Door Lock System Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the key industry players profiled in the research study include Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd., Nestwell Technologies, Hanman International Pte Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Assa Abloy Group, Vivint, Inc., Allegion PLC, Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., Siemens AG, and Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd. The report also provides list of significant distributors across all the regions of the major players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Assa Abloy Group, and Allegion PLC.

The global digital door lock system market has been segmented as follows:

Digital Door Lock System Market, By Type

Biometrics

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks

Magnetic Stripe Locks

Electromechanical Door Locks

Electric Strike Locks

Digital Door Lock System Market, By End-use adoption

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Digital Door Lock System Market, By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Australasia (Australia and New Zealand)

– Singapore

– Vietnam

– Thailand

– Philippines

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

