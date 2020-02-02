Global Digital Content Management for Sales Market 2019 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Digital Content Management for Sales Market 2018-2023:

Digital content management for sales (DCMS) applications encompass repositories, authoring tools, collaborative environments and interfaces for publishing, versioning and presenting content. These applications help many content owners distribute key sales-oriented and customer-facing materials to salespeople (both direct and indirect), who use these materials to more efficiently and effectively develop and close business DCMS applications improve the delivery of internal- and external-facing content to salespeople. They support objectives such as improving engagement with prospects and clients, increasing win rates, increasing deal velocity and growing deal sizes. Commonly used to support long-cycle B2B and B2C sales processes, they also apply to indirect sales processes, such as detailing merchandisers on the retail selling floor.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Content Management for Sales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Content Management for Sales business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Content Management for Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Content Management for Sales value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Indirect Sales

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GetAccept

Savo

ClearSlide

Seismic

Showpad

Docurated

Mediafly

Brainshark

DocSend

Highspot

SpringCM

Bigtincan

Octiv

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Content Management for Sales market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Content Management for Sales market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Content Management for Sales players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Content Management for Sales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Content Management for Sales submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Content Management for Sales by Players

4 Digital Content Management for Sales by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Content Management for Sales Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GetAccept

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Content Management for Sales Product Offered

11.1.3 GetAccept Digital Content Management for Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GetAccept News

11.2 Savo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Content Management for Sales Product Offered

11.2.3 Savo Digital Content Management for Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Savo News

11.3 ClearSlide

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Content Management for Sales Product Offered

11.3.3 ClearSlide Digital Content Management for Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ClearSlide News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

