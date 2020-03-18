Global Digital Banking Market Top Players 2019- Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Mobilearth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile



Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

