Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market is expected to reach growing at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

Digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics are the enzymes that are needed for every chemical reaction that takes place in our body. They act as catalyst that accelerates the timing of the reaction in our body. These enzymes are termed as small proteins which are responsible for breaking food into specific nutrients.

Segmentation: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

By Extraction Source

Plant

Animal

Enzymes

By Application

Medical & Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Research Labs

Biodefense

Food & Beverages Industry

By Distribution Channel

Retail stores

Online stores

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Africa Rest of MEA



Market Drivers:

Rising demand for digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics for nutrition products

Consumer awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet

Market Restraint:

High R&D costs

Contamination of food due to inappropriate packaging and availability

Competitive Landscape: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

The global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Development:

In March 2018, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.) which is one of the major key player had signed an agreement with Novartis to acquire full ownership of consumer healthcare business. It is USD 13.00 billion venture. This will increase focus of the company on science-based innovation and improved operational efficiencies, The Company is well positioned to deliver sales growth, operating margin improvements and attractive returns.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

The key players operating in the global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market are –

Beneo-Orafti,

GTC Nutrition,

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Specialty Enzymes and & Biochemicals CO.

National Enzyme Co.

The other players in the market are–

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Amway Corp.,

Nebraska Cultures, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Cargill Inc.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.,

Dabur India Limited,

Nestle S.A,

Douglas Laboratories Canada Inc.

And many more…

