Global Dietary Supplement Market Research, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by 2025

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid.

The dietary supplements industry is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.

The global Dietary Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dietary Supplement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dietary Supplement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Amway

Suntory

Glanbia

GSK

Abbott

Herbalife

Reckitt Benckiser

Bayer

Blackmores

Otsuka

GNC

Sanofi

Merck

Nature’s Bounty

Miki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vitamin

Mineral

Botanical

Enzyme

Fatty Acid

Protein

Segment by Application

Adult

Infant

Children

Pregnant Women

Elderly

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Dietary Supplement Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Dietary Supplement Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Dietary Supplement Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Dietary Supplement Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Dietary Supplement Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Dietary Supplement Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dietary Supplement Business

Chapter Eight: Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Dietary Supplement Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

