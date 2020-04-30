Global Dietary Supplement Market Research, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by 2025

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid.
The dietary supplements industry is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.
The global Dietary Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dietary Supplement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dietary Supplement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pfizer
Amway
Suntory
Glanbia
GSK
Abbott
Herbalife
Reckitt Benckiser
Bayer
Blackmores
Otsuka
GNC
Sanofi
Merck
Nature’s Bounty
Miki
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vitamin
Mineral
Botanical
Enzyme
Fatty Acid
Protein
Segment by Application
Adult
Infant
Children
Pregnant Women
Elderly
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Dietary Supplement Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Dietary Supplement Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Dietary Supplement Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Dietary Supplement Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Dietary Supplement Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Dietary Supplement Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dietary Supplement Business
Chapter Eight: Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Dietary Supplement Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
