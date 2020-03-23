Global Dietary Fibers Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2016-2022

Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate derived from plants that cannot be digested by our bodies’ enzymes. The advantage of consuming fibers are the production of healthful compounds during the fermentation of soluble fiber, and insoluble fiber’s ability to increase bulk, soften stool, and shorten transit time through the intestinal tract. The global dietary fibers market was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% to reach USD 4.31 Billion by 2020. A large number of benefits are associated with the consumption of fiber include lowering of cholesterol levels, and controlling blood sugar levels and maintenance of bowel health. These advantagesalong with growing functional food industry, are expected to play a key role in the growth of this market.

Request For Sample @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064738

The major sources of dietary fiber i.e. whole grain products, fruits & vegetables, other sources, which include soy, nuts, and legumes are projected to dominate the market and are expected to register the highest CAGR of over 14% by value, from 2016 to 2025 courtesy high fiber content and ease of availability across all regions.Fruits & vegetables accounted for over 30% of the market in terms of value, in 2015. The end-user industries see high consumer awareness about the foods they eat and the quality of the ingredients which is driving demand for dietary fibers.

Dietary fibers are segmented on the basis of product into soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibers are the fibres which dissolves in water. They are readily fermented in the colon into gases and physiologically active byproducts. Insoluble fibers are the fibres which does not dissolve in water. They are metabolically inert and provide bulking, or they can be prebiotic and metabolically ferment in the large intestine. Insoluble fiberspass through intestineswithout forming a gel-like substance.

They also exhibit other benefits such as maintaining pH balance in the intestines The market for insoluble dietary fiber is projected to be valued more than USD 3.5 billion by 2022. Soluble fibers accounted for over 30% of the market, by value in 2015.

North America holds the largest market share in dietary fibers industry with a share of 36% in the global revenues. Europe holds 31% of share in the global revenues. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next nine years. China and India are the leaders in the Asia-Pacific market, driving the demand for dietary fiber due to the changing lifestyles and growing economies, boosting the need for convenience food sector.

The key players in the dietary fiber segment are Cargill Inc., DuPont, Roquette Freres, Ingredion and Tate & Lyle,Lonza Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Request For Customization @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10064738

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609