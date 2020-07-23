Global Dietary Fiber Nutritional Supplements Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027

Nutritional science has undergone tremendous technical development in the last 5 decades eventually resulting in effective extraction from natural sources such as cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, growing inclination for the consumption of unhealthy junk food, and sedentary lifestyle determines the dietary fiber nutritional supplements market growth. Proactive marketing of dietary fibers on social media will further accentuate the dietary fibers market growth in the near future.

The soluble dietary fibers are spearheading the type segment for dietary fiber nutritional supplements market. It is further sub-segmented as pectin, inulin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, etc. It usually forms a viscous gel-like substance when it comes in contact with the digestive fluid. It usually delays the digestion rate thereby reduces the feeling of hunger and food intake and is capable of maintaining a healthy weight. It has the ability to sequester blood cholesterol and is helpful in regulating blood glucose levels. It has been crucial in preventing the disease manifestation of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 disease. Insoluble dietary fibers are gaining tremendous importance in their ability to maintain healthy gut flora and regulation of a peristaltic activity which is beneficial in treating chronic constipation.

The supermarket is reigning the distribution channel segment in the dietary fiber nutritional supplements market. The chief contributing factors responsible for its market dominance are its inherent features such as lower operation and overhead cost and location in the central place of the city which attracts a huge customer base. It has the ability to display dietary fibers from several manufacturers and endorsed by different brands at competitive prices. E-commerce has gained tremendous traction in the last decade on account of a significant rise in the population using smartphones at the ability to reach a huge customer base with dietary fiber products at attractive discount rates.

North America is dominating the geography segment for the dietary fiber nutritional supplements market. The rising prevalence of the geriatric population suffering from gastrointestinal disorder primarily drives the market growth. Domicile of key players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BENEO, Cargill Corporation, DuPont, etc. further fortifies the dietary fiber nutritional supplements market in the region. Europe is in the 2nd place on account of the rising public health awareness regarding the useful application of insoluble fibers in achieving healthy gut microflora and peristaltic activity. The Asia Pacific is expected to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of the flourishing e-commerce segment which is providing a diverse range of dietary fiber products at affordable prices and attractive coupons.

Pharmaceutical companies manufacturing dietary fiber nutritional supplements are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM, Citrucel, Robinson Pharma, Inc., BENEO, Cargill Corporation, Tate & Lyle, Plc., Viachem, Meron Group, and DuPont.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the elderly population worldwide

Increasing public health awareness regarding the useful application of prebiotics in maintaining healthy gut microflora and motility

Flourishing e-commerce segment providing a diverse range of dietary fibers at affordable prices and attractive coupons

