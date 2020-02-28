Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market Future Trends, Insights, Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market 2019-2025

Diesel engines offer better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines. Diesel as a fuel type dominates the overall generator market. Industrial generators have been depending on diesel as the most preferred fuel type owing to its low cost and easy availability. However, there is a growing trend toward the usage of natural gas and other alternative environment-friendly and non-diesel fuel sources. Despite this fact, diesel will continue to lead the fuel type segment for many years to come. The diesel engines available have modified combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Manufacturers are also coming up with several advancements and modifications in terms of fuel emission treatment methods and fuel composition. The global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented with the presence of many local and global vendors. The international players contend based on quality, efficiency, and after-sales service. The competitive landscape in the market is predicted to intensify due to the shift in the preference of the buyers towards energy-efficient engines. To sustain their strong positions, the major players in the market are likely to direct their efforts in distinguishing their products and comply with the stringent regulations outlined in various regions.

Global Market Outline: Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market

The global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Deere & Company

Daihatsu

Doosan Infracore

Fairbanks Morse Engine

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine

Kubota

Kawasaki

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kohler

Liebherr

Lombardini

MEGATECH Power

MTU

Isuzu

JCB

Power Solutions International

Rolls-Royce

Scania

Volvo Penta

Yanmar

Weichai Power

Market size by Product

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market size by End User

Marine

Construction

Agriculture

Generators

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Size

2.2 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Sales by Product

4.2 Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Revenue by Product

4.3 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Countries

6.2 North America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Product

6.3 North America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Countries

7.2 Europe Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Product

7.3 Europe Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Product

9.3 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

