Global Die Cut Display Container Market size, Analytical Overview, Growth factors, Demand and trends forecast to 2027

Packaging industry has evolved itself form meeting the basic requirement of transferring goods from one place to another and a defining factor towards the sale of the product. From being incorporating the modern technological advancement to improved packaging solution, the demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging solution results in the expansion and growth of the global die cut display container market. Die cut display container is a type of packaging solution that not only protect the product but also attract customer attention. If a product is going to sit on the store shelf, it has to sell itself with a glance. Die cut display container can promote the product and act as similar as counter display for brochures or credit application form or a standup floor display for larger items. Getting attention on a counter along with the availability of competitors is hard, therefore, die cut display container is the most effective way to get noticed by the potential customer. Die cut display container are equipped with intricate designs and shaped that enhance the protection and functionality of the packaging. Each container is unique and custom build to fit the packaging needs. It help the product to stand out from the crowd, high light product features, increase the effectiveness of in-store promotion, build brand awareness, and increase brand value. These die cut display container are available in matte and gloss finish with special effect of embossing, debossing, silver heat foiling and golden heat foiling. It act as an added value to the product which not only improves the shelf presence but also helps in achieving maximum consumer appeal and increasing sales

Die Cut Display Container Market- Market Segmentation:

The global die cut display container market can be segmented on the basis of material type, printing type and end use. On the basis of material type, the global die cut display container market can be segmented into paperboard and plastic, wherein paperboard can be further segmented on the basis of single wall flute, double wall flute and triple wall flute. Paperboard is expected to account for relatively high market share due to its very low carbon footprint on environment as compared to plastic in the global die cut display container market. On the basis of printing type, the global die cut display container market can be segmented into offset/litho printing, metallic printing, pantone matching system and premium screen printing. On the basis of end use, the global die cut display container market can be segmented into food, beverages, stationery, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others (home care products, automotive products, etc), wherein food is further segmented into packaged foods, pet food, baby food, confectionery and others, and fundamentally account for high market value share in the global die cut display container market. In addition to this, beverage is further segmented into alcoholic beverages and others. Adding to this, pharmaceuticals is further segmented into cream, ointments and others.

Die Cut Display Container Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the important factors contributing towards the growth of the global die cut display container market is the rampant evolution in the retail sector. Die cut display container is considered as a modern retail packaging solution and is expected to develop along with the progression of hypermarket and supermarket. Manufacturer and retailers are gaining huge traction towards die cut display container as it help to reduce cost in terms of providing safety to the product due to re-usable feature which essentially drive the growth of the global die cut display container market. Adding to this, the increasing disposable income among the middle class income group, face paced lifestyle and increasing consumption of packaged food is expected to drive the growth of the retail ready packaging market which is relatively the high contributing factor towards the growth of the global die cut display container market. However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the global die cut display container market is the requirement of the spacious platform where single die cut display container kept, whereas in other form of packaging the product can be kept on one another in order to utilize the space properly. Another factor that obstruct the growth of the global die cut display container market is the recurring cost on the printing of die cut display container when the color, logo, or design change. Furthermore, another reason that is expected to hinder the growth of the global die cut display container market is the non-reusable feature towards other types products. Adding to this, major issue that the global die cut display container market is expected to face is that the container is re-cycled for a limited amount of time and after expiry, there fibre will get weak and they need to be dumped, which contribute towards the increasing waste issues.

Die Cut Display Container Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global die cut display container market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global die cut display container market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest die cut display container market due to the increasing consumption of packaged foods in the global die cut display container market. Apart from this, the extensive development of the retail sector in the emerging economies such as India & China is expected to further boost the sales of the global die cut display container market which essentially increase the BPS of Asia Pacific region by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Die Cut Display Container Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the global die cut display container market are RFC CONTAINER COMPANY, INC., Visy Glama Pty Ltd, Packaging Source, Inc., Dallas Container Corp., Cactus Corrugated Containers Inc., Fastbox Ltd, Deline Box Company, Fitzpatrick Container Company, Michigan Box Company and Tyoga Container Company, Inc.

