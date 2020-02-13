Global Diagnostic Catheter Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR 7.0% by 2024 | A report by Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, AngioDynamics, Koninklijke Philips and others

Catheter is a thin tube which is used for providing a broad range of functions. Catheters are medical devices which can be implanted in the body for the treatment of diseases or perform a surgical procedure. The catheters are modified to adapt them for gastrointestinal, urological, cardiovascular, neurovascular, and ophthalmic applications.

Market Analysis:

The Global Diagnostic Catheter Market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Boston Scientific

Jude Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

AngioDynamics

Koninklijke Philips

Braun Melsungen AG

R. Bard

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Edward LifeSciences

Cook Medical

Terumo Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Cure Medical

Convatech Inc. among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Technological Developments In Imaging Catheters

Increase In Cases Of Cardiovascular Disorder In Asian Countries

Rising Number Of Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

Insufficient Quality Assurance

Price Rivalry At Domestic Levels

Market Segmentation:

By product type the global diagnostic catheter market is segmented into cardiovascular catheters, which is again bifurcated into IVUS catheters, PTCA balloons catheters, electrophysiology catheters, PTA balloons catheters, and others, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, which is again divided into dialysis catheter, and urinary catheter, intravenous catheters, again bifurcated into central venous catheters, and peripheral venous catheters, specialty catheters, which is bifurcated into wound/surgical drain, oximetry, thermodilution, and IUI catheters.

On the basis of application the global diagnostic catheter market is segmented into gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, urology, and others.

On the basis of end-user the global diagnostic catheter market is segmented into hospitals, and imaging & diagnostic centers.

On the basis of geography, global diagnostic catheter market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global diagnostic catheter market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diagnostic catheter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

