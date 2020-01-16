Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Reach US$2.6 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The Advanced Research on Diabetic Retinopathy Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Diabetic Retinopathy Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global diabetic retinopathy market is projected to be around $2.6 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetes, increase in demand for early screening techniques and increase awareness about disease and available treatments among patients. Increasing incidence of diabetes caused blindness will further enhance the growth of market during forecast period. As per International Diabetes Federation (IDF) 415 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes and diabetes related complications as of 2015 and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Diabetic retinopathy is characterized by neovascularization of retina, blurred vision and moderate to severe eye pain. This further leads to retinal detachment and complete loss of vision. Such high complications will lead to increase in demand for methods to treat diabetes retinopathy which will drive the market during forecast period However, dearth of skilled professionals and poor insurance facilities are restraining the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Diabetic Retinopathy Market:

Bayer Healthcare

Novartis AG

Actavis PLC

ThromboGenics

Sirnaomics Incorporation

Genentech

Glycadia Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Categorical Division by Type:

Diabetic Macular Edema

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Vitrectomy

Based on Application:

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Market Opportunities

Technological advancements will continue to play significant role in growth of the market. For instance, U.S. based Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems has launched an integrated software diabetic retinopathy screening technique that not only enable early detection of disease but also enhances patients care.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Definition

3.1.2. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation

3.2. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Diabetic Retinopathy of Drivers

3.2.2. Diabetic Retinopathy Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Diabetic Retinopathy Market, By Service

6. Diabetic Retinopathy Market, By Application

7. Diabetic Retinopathy Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

