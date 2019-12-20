Global Dextrins Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Dextrins Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global- Dextrins -market_p106582.html

Global Dextrin Market Valued Is At 2185 Million USD In 2018

Dextrins are polysaccharides formed by heating dry or acid-modified starches in a process called pyrolysis. They can be used at higher solids levels than native or modified starches, creating stronger bonds, more tack and faster-drying properties than pastes made from unmodified starch. (Description by Cargill Company).

The global market for Dextrin is currently valued at 2185 million USD in 2018 and is forecast to grow by 2%-5% annually, reaching an estimated $2714 million by 2025. Total consumption of Dextrin is expected to reach about 927 kilo tons by the end of 2025, with a forecast CAGR of 2.32% from 2018.

The market has long been stable with downstream concentrated in food Industry, Pharm & Cosmetic and some Industrial uses. In 2018, consumption in food and beverages occupies more than half of dextrin amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for dextrin will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of dextrin is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The technical barriers of Dextrins are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. In 2018, Top 10 players occupied 37.69% market share. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China and USA, Europe etc. Leading companies in Dextrins market include: Grain Processing Corp, Roquette, Zhucheng Xingmao, Cargill, Mengzhou Jinyumi, ADM, Agrana Group, Qinhuangdao Lihuang, Avebe, Tate & Lyle, Wacker, Beneo, Ingredion, Matsutani etc. Other leading manufactures in Dextrin market include Ensuiko Sugar Refining, Zhucheng Dongxiao, Shijiazhuang Huachen, Xiwang, Henan Feitian and some local players.

According to the statistical data, worldwide Dextrin demand market is growing in line with GDP. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the Asia Pacific market, where China consumption of Dextrin is expected to increase by a slow speed of around 1-3% annually over the forecast period. This will be offset by relatively stable development in North America and European demand and slow growth in other regions. China, USA and Europe are also leading production market.

Currently most of the leading Dextrin manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Dextrin manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Dextrin sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Dextrin manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global- Dextrins -market_p106582.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG