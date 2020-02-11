Global Desktop IP Phone Market 2024 : Grandstream, NEC, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Desktop IP Phone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

A VoIP phone or IP phone uses Voice over IP technologies for placing and transmitting telephone calls over an IP network, such as the Internet, instead of the traditional public switched telephone network (PSTN).

Scope of the Report:

Desktop IP Phone are mainly used in office of Enterprise customers. Report data showed that 7.79 % of the Desktop IP Phone market demand was Video Desktop IP Phone, and the remained 92.21% was for the other applications in 2016.

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has a certain ability to pass of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

The worldwide market for Desktop IP Phone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Desktop IP Phone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

Mitel

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Grandstream

NEC

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil

Snom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Individual

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Desktop IP Phone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Desktop IP Phone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Desktop IP Phone in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Desktop IP Phone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Desktop IP Phone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Desktop IP Phone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Desktop IP Phone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

