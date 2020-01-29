Global Dental Sealants Market Report by 2026 | Top Key Players-Dentsply Sirona Inc., Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc., DETAX Ettlingen, Ultradent Products Inc., KaVo Dental

The following Global Dental Sealants Market Report, in conjunction with their SWOT analysis, provides a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders, and competitors ‘ business strategies. The report includes data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, corporate performance (stocks), 2012 to 2017 historical analysis, YOY and CAGR forecast volume, revenue and 2026 growth rate. The report also provides details about product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation.

Market Analysis: Global Dental sealants Market

Global Dental Sealants Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental sealants market are-3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Dux Industries, Inc., Tricol Biomedical, Johnson Services, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Sybron Dental Specialties, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare Services AG., KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc., DETAX Ettlingen, Ultradent Products Inc., KaVo Dental,

Market Definition:

Dental sealants which are also known as pit and fissure sealant is treatment which used to avoid the tooth decay. They usually consist of plastic material that is placed on the chewing surface of the teeth and protect teeth from bacteria and acids that cause tooth decay. Pit and fissures are the area where they generally occur as they are hard to clean areas and bacteria easily get stuck in them. Dental sealants usually occur in children with high tooth decay risk.

Segmentation:

By Technology (Water- Based, Solvent- Based, Radiation- Based, Others),

By Material (Dual Cured, Light Cured, Self-Cured),

By Application (Denture Bonding Agents, Pit & Fissure Sealants, Orthodontic Bonding Agents, Luting Cements, Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding),

By Product Type (Natural, Synthetic),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Taub Products announced the launch of Kidz Seal-America which is a pit and fissure sealant that can be used in dry and wet field and will offer long lasting retention. Kidz Seal is self-adjusting and has low viscosity.

In March 2017, at Clan Carthy Primary School in Kingston Ministry of Health announced the launch of their National Sealant Programme. The main aim is to provide dental and oral care to the primary- and basic school children and promote the good oral hygiene habits among them.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Dental Sealants Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental sealants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

