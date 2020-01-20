Global Dental Material Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Dental materials are fabricated materials used in dentistry practices. Dental materials are of different types and they have different characteristics which is related to their intended purpose. Dental restorative material can resume damaged teeth’s original form and functioning
Scope of the Global Dental Material Market Report
This report focuses on the Dental Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, Dental Material revenue will show a trend of steady growth.
The worldwide market for Dental Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 7340 million US$ in 2024, from 5200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Dental Material Market Segment by Manufacturers
3M ESPE
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
Ivoclar Vivadent
Mitsui Chemicals
GC Corporation
Ultradent
Shofu Dental
VOCO GmbH
Coltene
VITA Zahnfabrik
Upcera Dental
Aidite
Huge Dental
Kuraray Noritake Dental
Zirkonzahn
Global Dental Material Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Dental Material Market Segment by Type
Ceramic
Amalgam
Composite
Other
Global Dental Material Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dental Clinic
Hospital
Other
