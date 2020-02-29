Global Dental Laboratory Workstations Market 2024 : Sinol dental, KPF Dental, REITEL Feinwerktechnik GmbH, ERIO, LOC Scientific

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Dental Laboratory Workstations Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Dental Laboratory Workstations, also known as dental bench, is a type of workstation for dental lab staff.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Dental Laboratory Workstations is in the decreasing trend, from 878 USD/Unit in 2011 to 835 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dental Laboratory Workstations includes Single Tables, Double Tables and other kind. The proportion of Double Tables in 2015 is about 46%.

Dental Laboratory Workstations is widely used in Hospital and Clinic. The most proportion of Dental Laboratory Workstations is Clinic, and the consumption in 2015 is 70.78 K Unit. The trend of Clinic is increasing.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Dental Laboratory Workstations, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Dental Laboratory Workstations, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. KaVo Dental, Lista International Corp., Dental Art, DentalEZ Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold 70% market share in the world.

The worldwide market for Dental Laboratory Workstations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 4590 million US$ in 2024, from 3220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dental Laboratory Workstations in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KaVo Dental

Lista International Corp.

Dental Art

DentalEZ Group

SARATOGA

Sinol dental

KPF Dental

REITEL Feinwerktechnik GmbH

ERIO

LOC Scientific

MULTY-DENT

Iride International

ZILFOR

CATO SRL

ASTRA MOBILI METALLICI

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Tables

Double Tables

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Laboratory Workstations product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental Laboratory Workstations, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental Laboratory Workstations in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dental Laboratory Workstations competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dental Laboratory Workstations breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dental Laboratory Workstations market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Laboratory Workstations sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

