Global Dental Bone Grafting Market Analysis Report Projected CAGR 9.9% Growth by 2025 | A report by Institut Straumann AG, Genoss, Curasan AG, Geistlich, Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp, Kerr Corporation

Dental bone grafting is a surgical procedure which replaces or joins the missing or wounded bone with materials from the patient′s body or with a synthetic or natural substitute. The grafting procedures are done for the treatment of bone deformity, lost due to disease, trauma or resorption. The dental membranes are helpful in the regeneration process of the dental treatment.

Market Analysis:

The Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market accounted to USD 475.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Competitors:

Institut Straumann AG

Genoss

Curasan AG

Geistlich

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp

Kerr Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona International

Sunstar Americas, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Biomedical Tissues

Zimmer Biomet

NovaBone

Medtronic

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.

Graftys, Collagen Matrix, Inc.

LifeNet Health

Dentium among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the number of Bone Graft Procedures

Rising geriatric population

Nonexistence of Proper Reimbursement Scenario

Stringent Regulations

Low Penetration Rates for Dental Implants

Pricing Burden Handled By Major Player

Segmentation:

By type the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into bone graft substitutes, and dental membranes.

Bone graft substitutes are further sub-segmented into allograft, synthetic bone graft, xenograft, and demineralized allograft.

Dental Membranes are further sub-segmented into non-resorbable membranes and resorbable membranes.

On the basis of procedure type the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, socket preservation, sinus lift.

On the basis of material the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into collagen, hydrogel, polytetrafluoroethylene, human cells source, hydroxyapatite, and tricalcium phosphate.

On the basis of end-user the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics.

On the basis of geography, global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental membrane and bone graft substitute market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

