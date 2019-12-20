Global Dental 3D Printer Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Dental 3D Printer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Dental 3D Printing Sales Increases From 1975 Units In 2013 To 6881 Units In 2018

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), are processes used to synthesize a three-dimensional object, in which successive layers of material are formed under computer control to create the object. 3D printing is commonly included 3D modeling software, 3D printer and printing materials etc. 3D printing is wieldy used in consumer electronics, automobile industry, aerospace, medical industry and industrial equipment etc.

The medical sector is viewed as being one that was an early adopter of 3D printing, but also a sector with huge potential for growth, due to the customization and personalization capabilities of the technologies and the ability to improve people’s lives as the processes improve and materials are developed that meet medical grade standards.

Dental 3D Printing is a medical device, which used in the dental industry professionally as for the professional dental industry such as dental restorations and orthodontists etc.

According to GIR’s analysts, the concentration of dental 3D printing industry is relative high. The top three companies accounted for about 75.69% revenue market share in 2018. The major production regions mainly locate in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. And the major manufacturers are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Prodways Entrepreneurs and Asiga etc.

The global sales of Dental 3D Printing increases from 1975 Units in 2013 to 6881 Units in 2018 with an extremely high CAGR value. Consumption regions are mainly concentrating in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2018, North America Dental 3D Printing sales share was about 33.15%. Europe sales share took 29.65% and Asia-Pacific took 28.34%.

The high-end brands of Dental 3D Printing are mainly located in USA and Europe regions. In 2018, the price of the product in North America was up to 54.15 K USD/Unit. However, Asia-Pacific region’s price of Dental 3D Printing was only 19.19 K USD/Unit. Also, price of dental 3D printing tend to decrease with the development of technology.

At present, companies are focusing on technological innovation and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in dental 3D printing market will become more intense. We predict that global consumption will increase to 19171 Unit by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.62% during 2019-2025.

